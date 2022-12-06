Register of deeds maintains innocence a year after embezzlement charge

The Catawba County Register of Deeds is speaking for the first time one year after being charged with embezzlement.

According to court documents, Donna Spencer is accused of embezzling $100,000 from Catawba County. The indictments claim she fraudulently reported overtime and comp time while she was not working. Spencer is also accused of purchasing office supplies and converting those funds and supplies for her own use.

PREVIOUS: Register of Deeds accused of embezzling more than $100K from Catawba County

She is charged with embezzlement, two counts of obtaining property by false pretenses and failing to discharge the duty of register of deeds.

Breaking Newton- Catawba Register of Deeds, Donna Spencer, is talking publicly for the first time after a grand jury indicted her for embezzlement. What she told us about the case and her plans for running for office in 2024 today on channel 9 eyewitness news at noon and five. pic.twitter.com/sN1ziJDymp — Dave Faherty (@FahertyWSOC9) December 6, 2022

Spencer has stayed in office and continued to be paid by the county. She made it very clear that she is maintaining her innocence and plans on running again for the register of deeds office in 2024.

>> In the video at the top of the page, Spencer spoke with Channel 9′s Dave Faherty about the case and what she wants the voters in Catawba County to know about it.

