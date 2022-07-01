Register by July 7th to Join CoinDesk's Hackathon With CRADL and HackerEarth

Sai S. Karri
CoinDesk Staff
·2 min read

Don't miss CoinDesk's Consensus 2022, the must-attend crypto & blockchain festival experience of the year in Austin, TX this June 9-12.

How can crypto and Web3 technologies be used to improve people’s lives? That question is the driving force behind the humanity-centered Web3athon CoinDesk launched at Consensus 2022 with the Crypto Research and Design Lab (CRADL) and powered by HackerEarth.

CoinDesk is calling on coders, designers, community organizers, policymakers, economists, urban planners and artists worldwide to join our Web3athon and help realize crypto and blockchain technology's potential to make the world a more equitable place.

What is Web3athon?

Web3athon is a new kind of hackathon. Unlike the traditionally exclusive crypto hackathons, Web3athon is open to creatives and developers from all disciplines. No experience in Web3? No problem. We are looking for big thinkers who are passionate about solving the hyperlocal problems facing communities.

Many tout crypto and blockchain technology’s potential to promote human rights. Web3athon seeks to realize that potential by focusing on five major challenges faced by people around the globe; Generational Wealth Building, Financial Health, Sustainable Communities and Culture, Disaster Relief and Response and Environmental Well-Being.

Read more: About Web3athon and watch videos from its official launch at Consensus 2022: Web3athon Programming at Consensus.

How Does Web3athon Work?

This hackathon is open to participants worldwide with 100% virtual participation and flexible time commitments over three months. In those three months, there will be two stages.

In Stage 1: Join, you’ll dive deep into research to understand how our hyperlocal themes impact your communities.

In Stage 2: Prototype, a select set of groups will receive hands-on support from the chains to turn their vision into reality.

Read more on how Web3athon works: Web3athon 2022 Participant Timeline Submission Requirements + Judging Criteria

Join the Web3athon Before July 7th

Web3athon winners will receive over $800k in prizes from more than 17 sponsors. CoinDesk and CRADL have prepared content to ground your ideas and submissions in the hyperlocal needs of people and communities and will provide hands-on tech support throughout the process.

Join the Web3athon to meet a community of humanity-centered builders who want to use Web 3 to solve human problems.

Learn more about Web3athon and register today.

