Register for our live event ‘Latinos, this is why your primary vote matters in California’

Latinos are the largest ethnic group in California, and will be a critical deciding voting bloc all of 2024. Despite this, we are significantly underrepresented in nearly all voting statistics across the nation and state.

The numbers speak for themselves.

We are the least likely to vote. We register to vote at lower rates than most racial groups. And, even when we do register, we still fail to show up to the ballot.

Latinos were the only racial or ethnic group whose share of the electorate decreased from eligibility to the ballot box in the 2020 election, according to the UCLA Latino Policy and Politics Institute. Latino voter representation dropped from 32% of eligible voters to 27% of those who voted.

In the Central Valley, it varied even more. In Sacramento County, Latinos made up 77.6% of registered voters in the 2020 elections, compared to 64.7% in Fresno County and 60.2% in Kern County, UCLA researchers found.

But as the March 5 primaries approach, will those numbers of Latinos voting change?

La Abeja, our reporting team focused on Latino issues in California, will examine this possibility on Feb. 21 at 6 pm.

Are you wondering whether to vote in upcoming March primary elections? Have any technical questions about the voting process? And what are organizers on the ground saying about Latino turnout this year?

Join La Abeja for a live event on Latino voting and the primaries, plus, we’ll play a voter-themed game of Loteria hosted by the Fresno-based social justice law firm Cid & Macedo.

For more information about this event, and to get critical stories about Latino news and culture in your inbox, sign up for our free La Abeja newsletter.