Register now to hear about proposed improvements at Race Track Road and U.S. 1 intersection

To explain plans for improving traffic flow at the intersection of Race Track Road and U.S. 1 (Philips Highway), the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is planning to host two meetings next week.

The virtual public meeting will take place on Tues., Feb. 6 beginning at 5:30 p.m. until 6 p.m. followed by a formal presentation and public comment beginning at 6 p.m.

An in-person meeting is scheduled for Thur., Feb. 8 at the Bartram Springs Social Hall at 14530 Cherry Lake Dr. E. in Jacksonville.

The open house will have displays of the proposed intersection improvements and a discussion on the changes with the project team will be held. This meeting will start at 4:30 p.m. and will run until 6 p.m. FDOT plans on opening the meeting to public comment at around 6 p.m.

To register and view more information on the project, visit www.nflroads.com/RaceTrack. The virtual meeting will also be available over the telephone in “listen only” mode by calling 914-614-3426 and entering access code 885-178-861

