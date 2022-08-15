Register sex offender charged with possession of child pornography
Convicted sex offender Charles Dee Odette, 59, faces charges of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive materials and two charges of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.
Odette is being held on a $200,000 bond in the Branch County Jail.
Michigan State Police investigators learned Odette possessed child pornography. Troopers obtained a search warrant for his Clarendon Road residence in Butler Township.
Troopers found thousands of child pornography pictures on his electronic devices.
A separate investigation charged Odette will molestation of two young girls in the county in 2018 and 2019. Those are 15-year offenses.
The state sex offender registry showed Odette was convicted of first-degree criminal sexual conduct in Calhoun County in 1992.
This article originally appeared on The Daily Reporter: Register sex offender charged with possession of child pornography