Jan. 22—The last day to register to vote in the March primary is Monday, Feb. 5. The first day of early voting is Tuesday, Feb. 20, and the last day to apply to vote by mail is Feb. 23.

The final day of early voting is March 1 and election day is March 6 in Texas.

Questions? Visit tinyurl.com/24xacbvs

[widget id="custom_html-8"]