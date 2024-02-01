Registered apprenticeship program information session is Feb. 6

Feb. 1—Learn more about a registered apprenticeship program during a community information session on Tuesday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Common Roots office, 1011 Liberty St.

The program is coming to the Meadville area thanks to a partnership between Common Roots and Associated Builders and Contractors Western Pennsylvania.

"We think this program can be a win-win for employers and apprentices," said Carlin Gingerich, program coordinator. "Employers will have engaged workers who are growing professionally. Workers will gain valuable skills and knowledge while earning marketable credentials."

Goals of the program are to create skilled, professional tradespeople; nurture employee engagement in the field; and build workforce capacity for the Meadville community.

Apprentices would attend evening classes twice a week, learn a nationally accredited curriculum and be employed full-time by an employer to gain on-the-job experience. Scholarships and wage assistance may be available for qualifying apprentices.

—More information: Contact Gingerich at (814) 739-5888, extension 700, or by email at carlin@commonrootspa.org.