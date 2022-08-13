Registered Ga. sex offender convicted of child molestation a second time

A registered sex offender from north Georgia has been convicted of child molestation for the second time.

Charles Beretta Hawk, 43, was found guilty of one count of child molestation by a Whitfield County jury earlier this week.

The victim, as well as a member of her family, testified against Hawk during his trial.

A previous victim from Hawk’s 2006 child molestation conviction also testified that her experience was very similar to the allegations being made by the current victim.

Prosecutors also had a former GBI agent who led the investigation testify about his findings.

While Hawk did not testify during the trial, his public defender called three witnesses to try and establish an alibi. Hawk was incarcerated during a portion of the time period the abuse was said to have occurred.

Prosecutors say, however, that it is not uncommon for child victims to be unable to remember the exact date that abuse occurred.

This marks Hawk’s fourth felony conviction. In 2006, he was convicted of child molestation and aggravated sexual battery, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections. Prosecutors say he also two convictions for failure to register as a sex offender.

Superior Court Judge Jim Wilbanks set Hawk’s sentencing for August 19. Hawk faces up to a 20 year sentence with 19 years being served in prison and one year of probation.

