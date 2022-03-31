A registered sex offender in Houma has been arrested after police said he committed multiple sex crimes.

Richard Vito, 46, is charged with third-degree rape, two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, two counts of child molestation, one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile and two counts of possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

Detectives began investigating Vito Monday after two juvenile females reported they received unwanted and inappropriate sexual encounters from him, authorities said.

An arrest warrant was issued and Vito was taken into custody Wednesday. While conducting a search of the suspect’s home, investigators found firearms along with evidence of sex crimes, authorities said.

According to online records, Vito was convicted in 1998 for carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

He was booked into the Terrebonne Parish jail on $460,000 bail.

This article originally appeared on The Courier: Registered Houma sex offender charged with multiple child sex crimes