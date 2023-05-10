Registered Idaho sex offender sexually abused teenager. He’ll spend decades in prison

A Nampa man registered as a sex offender was sentenced Tuesday to 30 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to felony sexual exploitation of a child.

Benjamin James Morton, 39, was indicted in October on suspicion of coercing a 14-year-old victim in April 2022 and recording some of the sexual abuse, according to court records. Morton previously pleaded guilty in Canyon County to felony battery with intent to commit lewd conduct with a minor in 2013, requiring that he register as a sex offender.

Morton served six months in prison and received seven years of probation for his prior offense, court records showed.

Boise police alleged in the latest charge that Morton pretended to be a minor online when he arranged to meet the underage victim, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Idaho.

Through their investigation, Boise police established that Morton sexually abused the victim on two occasions, the news release said. Police said they found video of Morton with the victim on his social media accounts, and also found evidence that he contacted other underage account holders.

Federal sentencing guidelines for Morton’s felony sexual exploitation charge called for no less than 25 years and no more than 50 in prison, court records showed. U.S. District Judge David C. Nye sentenced him to 30 years, plus lifetime supervised release that takes effect once he completes his prison term.

As part of Morton’s plea agreement, a second charge for being a sex offender who committed a felony offense involving a minor, which required a mandatory 10-year prison sentence on top of the sentencing for exploitation, was dismissed.

U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit noted his gratitude for the collaboration of the Boise Police Department and Nampa Police Department in the case.

“The sentence in this case sends the clear message that exploiting children or attempting to do so means a long stay in federal prison,” Hurwit said in a written statement to the Idaho Statesman. “I am glad that we obtained justice for the courageous victims in this case and am thankful to the law enforcement agents who built a strong case.”