Registered independents will be able to vote in 2024, 2025 Democratic primary elections

Voters for Precincts 429 and 431 cast their ballots Dec. 12 at Millwood High School Field House in Oklahoma City.

Registered independents will again be allowed to vote in Democratic primary elections in 2024 and 2025, the Oklahoma State Election Board announced Monday.

The Republican and Libertarian primaries will remain closed to independent voters, Paul Ziriax, state Election Board secretary, said in a statement. Primary participation decisions are made in odd-numbered election years.

As of Nov. 30, there were about 431,670 registered independent voters in Oklahoma, according to Election Board statistics. In comparison, there were about 1.19 million registered Republicans, about 653,850 Democrats and about 21,680 Libertarians.

More: Oklahoma voter registration guide: How to check voter registration status, options to vote, what to know

While Oklahoma is generally a closed-party state, meaning that only those registered with a political party can cast ballots in primaries, all recognized political parties have the option of opening their elections to independents.

Democrats have allowed independents to participate since 2016, Election Board spokesperson Misha Mohr said.

In order to vote in the Democratic primary, independent voters must request a partisan primary ballot.

More: Who is on the presidential primary ballot in Oklahoma?

Anyone interested in updating their party affiliation must do so before April 1. No party affiliation changes are allowed April 1 through Aug. 31 in 2024.

To learn more, visit the state’s Voter Portal.

Oklahoma Voice is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Oklahoma Voice maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Janelle Stecklein for questions: info@oklahomavoice.com. Follow Oklahoma Voice on Facebook and Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma independents will be able to vote in future Democrat primary