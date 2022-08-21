Registered nurse named president of Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center

Heather King, who previously served as chief nursing officer and director of operations of Novant Health Clemmons Medical Center in Clemmons, has been named president and chief operating officer of Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center.

“As a registered nurse and true servant leader, Heather brings empathy and adaptability to her work with a strong focus on delivering patient-centered, compassionate care,” said Shelbourn Stevens, Novant Health senior vice president and president of Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center and Novant Health’s Coastal region.

King takes over her new role from Laurie Whalin, who began serving as the president and chief operating officer of Brunswick Medical Center in April 2021. King will lead overall hospital operations at Brunswick Medical Center and will collaborate with leaders, physician partners and team members across the facility and the entire coastal region.

King joined Novant Health more than 16 years ago as a certified nursing assistant in the critical care/intensive care unit at Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem. She has served in leadership roles of increasing responsibility, including previously as nursing director at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center in Salisbury.

King attended nursing school at Forsyth Technical Community College and earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Winston-Salem State University. In 2016, she received a Master of Nursing from the University of Phoenix. She previously was named to the American Health Council’s “Nurses to Watch” list and is a founding committee member of Leadership Lewisville-Clemmons.

King also enjoys helping others in the community. Most recently, she has been involved with the Clemmons Food Pantry, Habitat for Humanity and Carolina Cross Connection.

