Registered sex offender accused of another sex crime in Burke County

A convicted registered sex offender in Burke County has been arrested again after being accused of a sex crime in another county.

Bradley Mauney is charged with second-degree forceable sex offense, police in Long View said.

Previously, the 33-year-old was convicted of indecent liberties with two children in Caldwell County back in 2011. Both children were both under the age of 10.

Mauney was also accused of trying to work around children in Burke County after volunteering as a soccer coach at the North Carolina School for the Deaf in Morganton back in 2015.

It’s unclear what incident his most recent charges are connected to.

