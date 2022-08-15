Registered sex offender accused of bringing meth into Yankton County Jail after funeral furlough

Aug. 15—SIOUX FALLS — An Oklahoma man who is a registered sex offender in South Dakota will head back to a federal courtroom after he's accused of bringing methamphetamine into a federal prison after receiving furlough to attend a funeral.

Charles Graves, 36, of Supulpa, Oklahoma, has been in and out of state and federal custody since 2006, when he was convicted of raping a minor between the ages of 14 and 16 in Brookings County.

Though he was only sentenced to two years in the state penitentiary for the rape, he was later convicted, across various separate cases, of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and failing to register a new address with law enforcement officials on at least three occasions.

Most recently, Graves was in federal custody for failing to register his address, a case which remains ongoing.

While returning to the Yankton County Jail in March after a furlough was approved for Graves to attend a funeral, new federal charges say he attempted to bring methamphetamine back into a prison with him.

After the charges were filed in early August, Graves pleaded not guilty before in U.S. District Court to one count of possession of contraband by an inmate.

If he's convicted, Graves could face as many as 20 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release, and be ordered to pay fines of up to $250,000. Now in custody of the U.S. Marshals Service, he's set to appear for a jury trial on Oct. 11.

The ongoing federal proceeding will run concurrently with but separately from the federal case alleging Graves failed to update his sex offender registration in violation of federal law.

In that case, Graves pleaded guilty to the charge in July. He'll next appear Sept. 26 for sentencing.