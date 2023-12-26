Registered sex offender accused of exposing himself to more children in Ontario County

A registered sex offender is accused of exposing himself to more children in Ontario County.

Paul Goodrell, 54, of Canandaigua, faces charges of first-degree public lewdness and endangering the welfare of a child, according to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office. The charges stem from an incident on Dec. 9, where he allegedly exposed himself to a seven-year-old girl in Canandaigua, deputies said.

Goodrell was arrested on Dec. 22 and taken to the Ontario County Jail following arraignment.

The new charges follow charges for two similar incidents in December, where Goodrell is accused of exposing himself to a child under 12 at Tops Friendly Market in Farmington on Dec. 6 and in front of a seven-year-old boy at a Canandaigua grocery store a week earlier.

Goodrell is a registered sex offender, according to the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services. He was previously convicted in 2012 of third-degree burglary as a sexually motivated felony in Auburn, Cayuga County. He exposed himself to three girls at Auburn High School in 2010. He was also convicted of attempted third-degree burglary a few years earlier.

Authorities are urging anyone with information to call (585)-394-4560.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Paul Goodrell accused of exposing himself to more children