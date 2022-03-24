Registered sex offender accused of sex abuse involving teenage girl

A man previously convicted for sex crimes involving a juvenile in 2016 is wanted again after police say he had sex with a 14-year-old girl he’d been communicating with on social media.

Gerald Pendergrass III, 28, of Dayton had a warrant issued for his arrest Wednesday afternoon for multiple sex-related felonies, including unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, importuning and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, court records showed.

>> CRUISER CAM: Kettering cruiser hit at Moraine car wash; police still seek driver

Police said Pendergrass met with the 14-year-old girl at an address on Almond Avenue in Dayton between May 1 and Aug. 9.

“The juvenile invited Gerald Pendergrass III to visit...where they then engaged in sexual intercourse,” an affidavit read. “Instagram communications were obtained between Gerald Pendergrass III and the victim.”

Police said between December 2021 and January 2022, Pendergrass sent multiple pornographic videos and images.

Pendergrass also is accused of soliciting the victim for sex as recently as this week, according to Instagram messages obtained by police.

In 2016, Pendergrass was convicted of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and ended up getting sentenced to a year-and-a-half in prison. He also had to register as a tier II sex offender as part of the 2016 conviction.