Registered sex offender accused of sexually abusing a Ramapo minor

A 31-year-old registered sex offender has been accused of sexually assaulting a teenage boy in Ramapo, according to a federal court complaint.

Joseph Grunwald, a Williamsburg, Brooklyn resident convicted of sex crimes involving a 13-year-old boy in 2018, searched the internet and used the Telegram app to communicate with the 14-year-old Ramapo boy, who turned 15 in November.

Federal complaint: Joseph Grunwald accused of sexually touching Rockland boy.

Grunwald could face a charge of forcible touching. He is accused in the federal warrant complaint of using the internet and mobile internet applications to persuade, induce, entice, and coerce an individual under 18 to engage in a sexual activity.

Complaint details the case

The accusations and circumstances involving the child and Grunwald are described in an FBI document filed in the U.S. District Court in Brooklyn to obtain a search warrant for Grunwald's residence.

The document states Grunwald began communicating with the boy in April through Telegram, a messaging service that ensures anonymity and does not share personal information.

Internet used by Greenwald

After weeks of chatting with the boy, Grunwald steered their talks to sexual topics and enticed the boy to send him a picture of his penis, the complaint states.

The complaint states Grunwald boasted about having sexually encounters with other young boys and buying them gifts. He bought the boy a cell phone, the complaint states.

The complaint states the boy claimed Grunwald also boasted about "taking boys who owe him a debt to the mikvah - a Jewish ritual bath - so that they can repay their debt by allowing him to see them naked."

““I do it with teenagers every day,” the complaint says Grunwald told the boy via text. “[W]ow, I like young boys. [thumbs up emoji].”

Grunwald is accused of driving to Spring Valley to the synagogue where the child worshipped. He told the boy to come outside where Grunwald was parked in a dark-colored vehicle.

"After visually assessing" (the boy)," the complaint states, "Grunwald drove away and sent (the boy) a message that (he) was 'hot fresh news'.".

In conversations reported by the boy and in text messages on Telegram, Grunwald boasted about his ability to purchase items, according to the complaint.

The complaint states he promised the boy "via Telegram: 'If you need anything, I buy it on Amazon[.] [Y]ou pay with cash[.] I buy it on my credit card.”

He would buy gifts for the boy, including a cell phone and prepaid calling cards, on Amazon and request cash reimbursement, but if the teen didn’t quickly pay him back, Grunwald would threaten him, the complaint states.

Grunwald accused of threatening the boy.

The complaint states that "in one message translated from Yiddish, Grunwald told the boy he would come to his mother’s house if he didn’t pay him the cash he believed the teen owed him."

“I am going to wait for a few days till you pay,” Grunwald said, according to the complaint, “If not I am warning you with your life.”

Grunwald told the boy he would call the child's mother and would reveal pictures and videos to his friends, family and the public.

In June or July, the complaint states, Grunwald told the boy about getting him a cell phone, which he was not allowed to have. After picking the child up near the synagogue, Grunwald drove him to a dead-end road near Lake Suzanne in Monsey.

"Upon arriving at the lake, Grunwald began talking about sexual topics," the complaint said.

While the child opened the cell phone and a gift card for him to load minutes onto the phone, Grunwald placed hishand inside the boy's pants and fondled him for several minutes, the complaint states.

In December, a person contacted the Ramapo police concerning the potential abuse, according to the complaint. The person provided the police with cell phones used by the boy to communicate with Grunwald who went by Yossi with the child.

U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Taryn Merkl signed a search warrant on Jan. 3 for Grunwald's home based on the complaint filed by FBI agent Michael Buscemi, who is assigned to the Violent Crimes Against Children and Human Trafficking Task Force.

On Jan. 4, the FBI executed the warrants and recovered evidence from Grunwald's home, according to the complaint.

Grunwald could face an enhanced prison sentence if convicted based upon previous conviction involving crimes against children.

According to the New York State Sex Registry, Grunwald pleaded guilty in 2018 to sexual abuse of a child under 11, and to sexual abuse of a child under 14. He is currently serving probation supervised by the New York City Department of Probation.

Grunwald is classified as a level 2 sex offender, considered a moderate risk of repeat offense.

Steve Lieberman covers government, breaking news, courts, police, and investigations. Reach him at slieberm@lohud.com Twitter: @lohudlegal

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Registered sex offender accused of sexually abusing a Ramapo NY boy