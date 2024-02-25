Registered sex offender arrested following violent assault in San Bernardino County

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man following an incident of domestic violence and sexual assault that left the victim with serious injuries.

Authorities say they received a call around 11:50 p.m. Friday regarding a domestic violence incident in the 23000 block of Straight Way in Crestline.

When responding deputies arrived on the scene, they made contact with the suspect, identified as Anthony Richard Yodock, 38, a registered sex offender in California. During the investigations, authorities determined that Yodock had violently physically, and sexually assaulted the victim.

The 38-year-old was arrested on the scene. Deputies say the victim suffered significant injuries that required immediate medical attention.

Yodock was arrested and booked pending charges of penetration with a foreign object, and felony domestic violence. A bail enhancement was sought and approved due to the suspect’s violent history.

Yodock is currently being held on $500,000 bail.

Anyone with information about this case or who may be a victim is asked to contact the Twin Peaks Sheriff’s Station at 909-336-0600.

