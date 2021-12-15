Registered sex offender arrested after refereeing youth basketball games, Decatur police say

Dec. 14—A registered sex offender living in Decatur was arrested Monday after being seen officiating youth basketball games in a Morgan County elementary school over the weekend, Decatur police said

Alan Devon Ross, 54, of Margarete Drive Southwest, was charged with violating adult sex offender employment restrictions, police said. He was released from Morgan County Jail on $2,500 bail at 11:07 p.m. Monday.

Ross was was subject to the Sex Offender Registration Notification Act after being convicted of a sex crime in a military court at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, in 2019, according to an affidavit filed by Decatur police Detective Jodie Fuller.

Ross had been registering with Decatur police as a sex offender since January 2020, and his quarterly registration Thursday was handled by Fuller.

On Saturday, "Fuller observed Ross inside an elementary school located in Morgan County ... in a referee uniform, refereeing youth basketball games, in violation of SORNA requirements," the affidavit said.

Police said no adult sex offender in the state can accept or maintain employment or a volunteer position at any school or any business or organization that provides services primarily to children. Adult sex offenders are also not allowed to accept or maintain employment or a volunteer position within 2,000 feet of the property on which a school is located.