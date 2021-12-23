Registered sex offender caught raping woman at NYC construction site

A registered sex offender is facing a new set of charges after police caught him raping an Asian woman at a Manhattan construction site on Wednesday.



The scene: New York police had to physically pull Darryl Phelps, 61, off the woman at around 1:30 a.m. under scaffolding at a construction site on West 28th Street near Eighth Avenue in Chelsea. A witness who saw the attack called 911.



The victim said she was walking home when Phelps punched her face, the New York Daily News reported. The suspect, who stands at6 feet and weighs 200 pounds, then raped her while he was “holding her down on the ground.”

“I want you to have my baby,” Phelps allegedly told the victim, according to the New York Post. He was still raping her when officers arrived on the scene.

The victim, a 23-year-old restaurant worker, was taken to Lenox Health Greenwich Village. She sustained a bruised eye but was brought to the medical care facility in stable condition,

However, a police source told the New York Post that “she’s not mentally OK after that.”







The charges: Phelps was charged with rape, criminal sex act, sex abuse and assault, according to WABC. Records show he was released on Sept. 9 on lifetime parole after spending 23 years in jail for burglary and attempted rape.



During the 997 incident, Phelps trailed a 33-year-old woman and attempted to rape her in her apartment.. He then locked her in her bathroom, stole her personal belongings and fled the scene.

Phelps reportedly assaulted and robbed the woman on July 11, 1997, the same day he was released on parole for another robbery conviction back in 1987. The state Parole Board, which denied his release in 2019 and 2020, described him as a public risk and mentioned “prior failures on community supervision” and “three incidents of misbehavior” while he was in prison.

Phelps has seven aliases. He is registered as a Level 2 sex offender with a designation of sexually violent offender.



