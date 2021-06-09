​​​​​Registered sex offender changes plea to guilty on rape charge

Jun. 9—A registered sex offender pleaded guilty to rape pursuant to a plea agreement Tuesday in Latah County 2nd District Court, according to Latah County Senior Deputy Prosecutor Ashley Jennings.

Austin Johnson, 23, of Moscow, allegedly raped a 14-year-old girl on two occasions in May of last year, according to court documents.

He pleaded not guilty to two felony counts of statutory rape last month. He was arrested in April and remains in Latah County Jail.

He is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 27 in front of Judge John Judge. The maximum punishment in Idaho for rape is life in prison.