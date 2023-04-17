Registered sex offender charged for posing as teen, having sexual relationship with 13-year-old girl

A repeat sexual offender is now behind bars after police said he posed as a teen on Snapchat and carried out a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old girl.

Court documents say the suspect, Jerrell Carson, 29, is already a registered sex offender on Megan’s Law. The victim and her mother believed Carson was 15.

“Who they are talking to may not be who they think they are talking to,” said Lt. Jason Binder with Allegheny County police.

WATCH the video above for more information.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Pittsburgh man charged for allegedly assauling priest at South Side monastery New charges filed against Butler County mechanic, 3 new victims come forward Duquesne University Police Department strikes after nearly 8 months of negotiations VIDEO: As locals celebrate Orthodox Easter in Allegheny County, thoughts remain with war-torn Ukraine DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts