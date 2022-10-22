Registered sex offender convicted in murder of 23-year-old woman found on Georgia highway
A registered sex offender accused of killing a Dalton woman and leaving her body on a highway was sentenced Friday, according to the Dade County Sheriff’s Office.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Back in Nov. 5, 2021, deputies with Dade County responded to a call about a dead woman, identified as Leea Abigail Raines, 23, of Rossville lying on Highway 299.
Authorities identified the suspect as Jeremiah Douglas of Trenton, Georgia.
Douglas was a registered offender who was living in Dade County at that time.
He was arrested within 24 hours of the crime.
TRENDING STORIES:
Levi Frady: 25th anniversary of tragic case that created Georgia’s Amber Alert system
3 gang members arrested after opening fire on rival in broad daylight
Judge suspended after setting $2 bond for man facing serious charges
Douglas was charged with the murder of Raines. Deputies said Douglas pushed Raines out of a speeding car on Highway 299.
He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on counts of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and giving false statements.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: