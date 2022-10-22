Registered sex offender convicted in murder of 23-year-old woman found on Georgia highway

A registered sex offender accused of killing a Dalton woman and leaving her body on a highway was sentenced Friday, according to the Dade County Sheriff’s Office.

Back in Nov. 5, 2021, deputies with Dade County responded to a call about a dead woman, identified as Leea Abigail Raines, 23, of Rossville lying on Highway 299.

Authorities identified the suspect as Jeremiah Douglas of Trenton, Georgia.

Douglas was a registered offender who was living in Dade County at that time.

He was arrested within 24 hours of the crime.

Douglas was charged with the murder of Raines. Deputies said Douglas pushed Raines out of a speeding car on Highway 299.

He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on counts of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and giving false statements.

