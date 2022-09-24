Registered sex offender found babysitting 3-year-old boy, police say

A registered sex offender was rearrested after Memphis Police found her babysitting a 3-year-old boy, according to an arrest affidavit.

Shakela Hayes, 25, was babysitting a boy at the Greenbrier Apartments, police said.

A 3-year-old boy was wandering around the complex when a security guard found him, court records show.

Officers began searching for the boy’s family when Hayes told the officers that she was babysitting the child, Memphis Police said.

After police asked her for her identification, she told them that she was a registered sex offender, the affidavit reads.

Officers said they confirmed that Hayes was indeed a registered sex offender, convicted of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor in January of 2016.

Hayes was arrested Friday, September 23, 2022 and charged with sex offender restriction.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: