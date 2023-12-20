Registered sex offender gets probation in Riverside sexual assault case

Dec. 19—A registered sex offender charged in a Riverside sexual assault case will spend the next five years on probation, according to sentencing documents filed Tuesday.

Ronnie Lee Tyler, 42, of Riverside pleaded guilty Nov. 2 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court to aggravated assault and gross sexual imposition. As part of his plea agreement, three counts of rape and one count of kidnapping were dismissed.

Tyler was accused of providing alcohol that impaired the judgment of the victim in the case before engaging in sexual activity. He also was accused of restraining his accuser and engaging in sexual activity by force, according to an affidavit filed in Montgomery County Municipal Court — Eastern Division in Huber Heights.

The incident happened Aug. 12 on Crestmont Drive near Mission Court in a neighborhood east of Spinning Road and south of Burkhardt Road.

Tyler is listed on the Ohio sex offender registry for a 2001 rape conviction in Kentucky involving a juvenile girl. As part of his conviction, he also was designated a Tier II sexual offender, which requires him to register his address every six months for 25 years.