Registered sex offender who impersonated police officer now facing theft charges in Lake County

A registered sex offender who has made headlines after his arrests for impersonating a police officer and an appearance on Dr. Phil’s TV show is now facing another allegation.

While serving time in state prison, he was just arrested on a warrant for petit theft in Lake County.

This all comes as he’s about to be released from prison.

Jeremy DeWitte was transferred from state prison to the Lake County Jail for the new charge, but records from the state Department of Correction show he’s supposed to be released tomorrow.

DeWitte is serving time after pleading no contest to several charges of impersonating a police officer.

From behind bars in Lake County, DeWitte still maintains his innocence. But while serving his prison sentence, a warrant for petit theft was issued.

The arrest stems from a polygraph test DeWitte took in Clermont last year and posted on his YouTube channel.

The owner of the company told police that DeWitte failed the polygraph, and then disputed the credit card payments that totaled $350.

Brandon Scott, owner of Central Florida Polygraph Services, said he still hasn’t been paid.

“My assumption is, maybe he wasn’t happy with the results, hence why he went and issued a chargeback,” Scott said.

DeWitte said he passed the polygraph and that the new charges are a misunderstanding.

Scott said he has nothing against DeWitte. He said he hopes he gets his life straightened out after he gets out from behind bars, which could be Saturday.

