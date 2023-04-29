Registered sex offender indicted for child sexual exploitation offenses in Jacksonville

A registered sex offender from Jacksonville, Andrew David Salas, has been indicted and charged with multiple child sexual exploitation offenses, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

The United States Attorney’s Office has charged Andrew David Salas, aged 35, with interstate travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor child, interstate transportation of a minor child to engage in unlawful sexual activity, production, attempted production, and possession of child sexual abuse materials, and committing felony offenses involving a minor child while required to register as a sex offender.

Salas was arrested on November 3, 2022, at his residence in Jacksonville and has been in custody since then.

If convicted, Salas faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 25 years, up to life, in federal prison, and a lifetime term of supervised release. He is scheduled for arraignment on May 4, 2023, in Jacksonville.

Salas was previously convicted of carnal knowledge of a minor child in Virginia in 2008 and is a registered sex offender.

The case was investigated by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Georgia State Attorney General’s Office, the United States Marshals Service, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Atlanta and Jacksonville. Assistant United States Attorneys D. Rodney Brown and Kelly S. Karase are prosecuting it.

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse. The initiative marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children and to identify and rescue victims.

For more information about Project Safe Childhood and Internet safety education, please visit www.usdoj.gov/psc.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.