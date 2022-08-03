Registered sex offender from Manchester accused of recording woman in Salem bathroom

Aug. 3—A registered sex offender from Manchester has been arrested after allegedly recording or taking photos of a woman while she was in a restroom stall at a business in Salem, police said.

On Monday, May 30, Salem police took a report from a woman who said she was using a bathroom stall in a women's bathroom at a business on Mall Road when she noticed someone holding a cell phone under the stall divider "either recording or taking pictures of her," officials said.

The woman confronted the male outside the restroom and was able to provide a physical description of the suspect, police said.

Officer Matthew Fitzgerald investigated the claim, obtained video surveillance footage of a man allegedly "hanging around the vicinity" of the women's restroom, and was able to obtain a partial plate of the suspect's vehicle.

Using the partial plate and the estimated year, make, and model of the vehicle, Off. Fitzgerald narrowed the identity of the alleged suspect to a man identified by police as Travis A. Demers, 24, registered sex offender out of Manchester.

Police secured an arrest warrant for Demers, and on July 30 Candia police arrested Demers on their own charges and handed him over to the Salem Police Department.

Demers was processed on the warrant and held without bail at the Rockingham County Jail.

He was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Salem District Court today on one count of violation of privacy.

Demers was previously convicted on breach of privacy charges after seven incidents at shops around Manchester, including the Mall of New Hampshire, Savers in Manchester, and Hannaford Supermarkets, between July and October 2019. He was also charged with falsifying physical evidence, a felony.

He pleaded guilty to four misdemeanors Violation of Privacy Fee in October 2020, and is required to be registered with the police as a sex offender.