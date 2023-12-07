Registered sex offender ordered detained after another alleged assault in Collinsville

A homeless Collinsville man who is a registered child sex offender has been charged with inappropriately touching a 17-year-old girl in a Dollar General store and a judge in Madison County ruled Thursday he should remain in jail until his trial.

William Lee Ledbetter, 55, faces charges of criminal sexual abuse and aggravated battery in connection with complaint reported on Sunday at the Dollar General at 1112 Collinsville Crossing Blvd., according to charging documents.

In a detention hearing Thursday for Ledbetter, Associate Judge Ronald Slemer ordered that Ledbetter be detained until his trial, according to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The Madison County Public Defender’s Office is representing Ledbetter. A representative of the office could not be reached for comment Thursday.

When police arrived at the store, Ledbetter was in a nearby parking lot, according to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office motion to have Ledbetter held in jail until his trial.

Ledbetter told police that he wanted the teenager to call him, the motion stated.

Ledbetter was convicted of aggravated criminal sexual abuse in Madison County in 2013, according to court records. He was being held in the Madison County Jail on Thursday and his preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 15.

Illinois ended its cash bail system on Sept. 18. Since then, Illinois judges have been conducting detention hearings to determine whether someone charged with serious offenses should remain in jail before their trial.