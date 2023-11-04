Registered sex offender pleads guilty in Riverside rape case

Nov. 3—A registered sex offender who was charged in a Riverside rape case has pleaded guilty.

Ronnie Lee Tyler, 42, of Riverside, pleaded guilty Thursday to aggravated assault and gross sexual imposition in a pair of plea agreements filed with the Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

The charges could carry fines of up to $10,000 and prison terms of 6 months to 3 years, the agreements said. He will also face up to 5 years of probation, and can have no contact with the victim.

As part of the agreements, three counts of rape and one count of kidnapping were dismissed.

Tyler was accused of providing the victim with alcohol, restraining them and engaging in sexual activity by force, according to an affidavit filed in Montgomery County Municipal Court — Eastern Division in Huber Heights.

The incident allegedly happened Aug. 12 on Crestmont Drive near Mission Court, in a neighborhood east of Spinning Road and south of Burkhardt Road, documents said.

Tyler is listed on the Ohio sex offender registry for a 2001 rape conviction in Kentucky involving a juvenile girl.

He is scheduled to return to court for a sentencing hearing on Dec. 7.