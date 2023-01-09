Registered sex offender sentenced to up to 50 years for uploading child pornography

Jan. 9—SCRANTON — A registered sex offender who admitted uploading child pornography to the internet was sentenced Monday to 25 to 50 years in state prison.

Lackawanna County Judge Andy Jarbola said the lengthy prison sentence he imposed on Timothy Neal Harris IV, 56, of Scranton, was warranted given the heinous nature of the videos and the fact Harris had prior convictions relating to sexual abuse of children.

Harris was arrested in May after authorities received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Police searched his home and found a cell phone that contained numerous videos and pictures depicting child pornography.

He pleaded guilty in July to four counts of possession of child pornography and two counts of disseminating photos of child sexual acts. Police said he used a cell phone app and a Facebook Messenger chat room known as Mega Link Porn to distribute videos depicting men sexually abusing a toddler and young girls.

At the time, he was registered sex offender for an April 1996 conviction on charges of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, indecent assault, criminal conspiracy and aggravated indecent assault, according to the state's online sex offender registry.

Harris's attorney, David Cherundolo, sought leniency, noting Harris had himself been sexually abused by a cousin when he was 6 and that he had experienced other trauma, including having accidentally shot and killed his brother when Harris was 8.

Jarbola rejected the request, noting the offense was Harris's third involving sexual abuse of children and that the latest offense was committed shortly after he was released from prison from a prior offense.

"The photos were horrific, involving toddlers and little kids," Jarbola said. "It was disgusting."

In addition to the prison sentence, Harris was deemed a sexually violent predator subject to lifetime registration. He was returned to the Lackawanna County Prison pending transfer to a state prison.

