Have you registered to vote? The deadline is Tuesday
Have you registered to vote? The deadline is Tuesday
Have you registered to vote? The deadline is Tuesday
As United Auto Workers' (UAW) negotiations with the Big Three — GM, Stellantis, and Ford — roll on, union members at Mack Trucks made a bold move to reject a tentative deal with company management.
The 2023 NHL season opens with a can't-miss tripleheader event. Here's what you need to know.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
Judge Aileen Cannon again hands former President Donald Trump’s legal team a partial victory, and Trump drops lawsuits against Arthur Engoron, the judge in the civil financial fraud case, as well as his former lawyer Michael Cohen, a key witness in multiple cases.
Blame the manager. Blame the GM. Blame the players. But don’t blame the mere existence of information.
The Hollywood strikes registered yet another hit to the jobs report last month as the writers strike reached its conclusion while the actors strike is still ongoing.
There have been open discussions of expelling the Florida congressman from the House Republican Conference.
Answers to questions (and there are many!) about the historic ouster of Speaker Kevin McCarthy — and where the House and Republican Party go from here.
Enough Republicans joined Matt Gaetz’s effort in a pair of floor votes.
A 2022 survey found that most people subscribe to at least four services.
Tuesday’s ouster of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was a remarkable moment in American politics — and the next several weeks could be just as wild.
Democrats could have swooped in at the last moment to save Kevin McCarthy, who was ousted as House speaker in an effort led by members of his own party.
A busy Day 1 of postseason action is in the books, with two road teams surprising with victories in Game 1.
The transfer portal windows are shrinking to 45 days in all sports, the NCAA announced.
Mainstream social media platforms could face limits on their ability to take down independent journalism that violates their terms and conditions under a proposal agreed by European Union lawmakers yesterday. In a vote Tuesday, the European parliament set its negotiating position for upcoming talks with the Council on the bloc's draft Media Freedom Act -- taking aim at what MEPs called "arbitrary decisions by big platforms." The text adopted by MEPs expands on the European Commission's original proposal by setting out a requirement for larger platforms (i.e., very large online platforms, or VLOPs, with more than 45 million regional active monthly users) to give media services providers a heads-up of a planned takedown of their content -- giving them 24 hours to reply to the objections before any restriction or suspension is imposed.
Physical security keys remain one of the best ways to secure user accounts, but the fact that new users have to register them before they can use them often adds quite a bit of friction. Yubico, the company behind the ubiquitous FIDO-certified YubiKeys, is now making this significantly easier by giving its enterprise users the ability to send pre-registered keys to employees. The new FIDO Pre-reg service is now in a limited access period, specifically for Okta customers in the U.S. (the company is making the announcement at Oktane, Okta's user conference).
Kevin McCarthy became the first speaker ever to be voted out of the position on Tuesday and lawmakers warned of weeks of chaos ahead.
Rockstar snuck in an update to the PS4 port of Red Dead Redemption. It now runs at 60fps when played on the PS5 in backward compatibility mode.
The Emily's List president and former Kamala Harris adviser was sworn in Tuesday.
MLS stuffs 34 regular-season rounds into less than eight months to eliminate only 11 of 29 teams. The other 18 make the playoffs, where one or two losses can override the February-to-October grind.