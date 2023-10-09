Have you registered to vote? The deadline is Tuesday

TechCrunch

Mainstream social media platforms could face limits on their ability to take down independent journalism that violates their terms and conditions under a proposal agreed by European Union lawmakers yesterday. In a vote Tuesday, the European parliament set its negotiating position for upcoming talks with the Council on the bloc's draft Media Freedom Act -- taking aim at what MEPs called "arbitrary decisions by big platforms." The text adopted by MEPs expands on the European Commission's original proposal by setting out a requirement for larger platforms (i.e., very large online platforms, or VLOPs, with more than 45 million regional active monthly users) to give media services providers a heads-up of a planned takedown of their content -- giving them 24 hours to reply to the objections before any restriction or suspension is imposed.