Registering to vote: A how to guide

Jan. 16—With the Iowa Caucus coming to a close and New Hampshire's primary just around the corner, that only means one thing: Election season is officially upon us.

With this in mind, it's important to know not only election dates and candidates, but to know how to register to vote in the first place.

The OK Voter Portal (okvoterportal.okelections.us/) is a resource that can be used to check registration status. All you have to do is type in your first name, last name and date of birth, and it will tell you if and where you're registered. Through the portal you can also request absentee ballots and request a new voter card. The portal allows for changes to registered names, addresses and party affiliations as well.

You can also register if you are not already through the portal's Online Voter Registration System. Voters will be asked to upload a driver's license/state ID and signature through Service Oklahoma.

To request an absentee ballot through the portal will ask for a driver's license/ID number and the last four digits of your social security number. Requests for ballots can be for certain elections or for the entire 2024 calendar year.

If registering online is not preferable, there are options to register both by mail and in-person.

To mail in registration, voters can either print out and sign the Online Voter Registration form from either the voter portal or the State Election Board. Forms can be sent or delivered by hand to a county election board. Norman residents should submit their forms to the election board representing Cleveland County.

In-person registration assistance is provided at county election boards, a local tag agency or public assistance agencies.

Once registration is approved by a county election board secretary, voters will receive a Voter ID Card in the mail that can be used as proof of ID at early voting and election day polls.

For those in the military or living overseas, registration and absentee requests are available by submitting a Federal Post Card Application(FPCA). More information about how to submit a FPCA form can be found at https://www.fvap.gov/oklahoma.

Norman will be kicking off the year with city council elections for Wards 2, 4, 6 and 8 on Feb. 13. Voters who wish to cast their ballots in this election must register by Jan. 19 and absentee ballots must be requested by Jan. 29.

For more information about the candidates who are running, the League of Women Voters will be holding a forum on Jan. 25 at 6:30 p.m. at 201 W. Gray St. The Norman Chamber of Commerce will also be holding two forums on Jan. 5 one at 3:30 p.m. with candidates from Wards 4, 6 and 8. The second will be at 5:30 p.m. with Ward 2 candidates. Both will be located at The Commerce Building at 424 W. Main St. Registration for the event can be found at normanchamber.com.

The following month, Oklahoma voters will be heading to the polls on March 5 for the 2024 Presidential Preferential Election. Voters must vote within party lines, such as Republican, Democrat and Libertarian.

Voters registered as Independent "may not vote in any party's primaries or runoff primaries unless it is authorized by the party; may ONLY vote in one party's primary or runoff primary per election," according to oklahoma.gov.

The same day, Norman residents will also vote on an OG&E Franchise agreement. Voters must register by Feb. 9 and absentee ballots must be requested by Feb. 19.

On April 2, Normanites will be asked to also decide on the next board representative of Norman Public Schools District 4. The last day to register is March 8 and requests for absentee ballots must be made by March 18.

Further down the line, on June 18 there will be a 2024 Primary Election for state and national lawmakers and the General Election will be held Nov. 5.

More information about voter registration and elections can be found at oklahoma.gov/elections/voter-registration and www.clevelandcountyelectionboard.com/.

The Norman Transcript will also be consistently reporting updates and information on the upcoming election season.