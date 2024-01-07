Registration for 2024 Armed Forces Series Challenge now open

Registration is now open for those looking to participate in this year’s Armed Forces Series Challenge (AFSC).

>>RELATED: Air Force Marathon top finishers, over 8,500 competitors

Runners who complete the Air Force Marathon, Army Ten-Miler, Coast Guard Marathon, Marine Corps Marathon, and Space Force T-Minus 10Miler will receive an Armed Forces Series Challenge medal upon completion of the last race, according to a spokesperson.

Registration for the AFSC does not include entry into individual events. Runners must register for each event separately and the races must be completed in person.

Here are the dates for each event this year:

Coast Guard Marathon- April 7 (Elizabeth City, NC)

Air Force Marathon- Sept. 21 (Dayton)

Army Ten-Miler- Oct. 13

Marine Corps Marathon- Oct. 27

Space Force T-Minus 10-Miler- Dec. 14

Runners are not required to complete each event in the same calendar year.

For more information on how to register for this year’s Air Force Marathon, visit this website.