Registration Now Open For Lake Forest Fourth Of July Parade

LAKE FOREST, CA — Lake Forest's Independence Day celebrations will come marching back this summer with the return of the city's Fourth of July Parade.

High COVID-19 case counts had led to the parade's cancelation in 2020 and 2021, but the event returns as pandemic restrictions have been eased back across California amid improving case numbers.

The parade will take off from El Toro High School starting at 10 a.m. on July 4, and will the route will wind its way through the city before making it back to the campus, city officials said.

Registration is now open for any nonprofit groups and private clubs to participate in the parade, according to a Facebook post made by Lake Forest officials.

Entry fees are $25 for nonprofit groups like youth organizations and $50 for private entities like church groups and car clubs, city officials said. Groups can submit their parade registration online and pay their fees through the city's recreation website.

As part of the parade's return, Lake Forest is hosting a contest asking residents to submit a logo design for the Fourth of July parade.



The parade's advertising will use the winning logo, Lake Forest officials said.



For more information about the parade and logo contest, contact Laura Lisack, the city's recreation manager, at 949-461-3451 or send her an email.

This article originally appeared on the Lake Forest Patch