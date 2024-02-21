Registration is now open for youth cheer clinics at Angelo State University in March.

ASU will host two clinics on Saturday, March 16, for area youths of various ages and skill levels.

The Angelo State University cheerleaders got fired up during a homecoming football game against Texas A&M-Kingsville at 1st Community Credit Union Field at LeGrand Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022.

The clinics will be hosted at ASU's Ben Kelly Center for Human Performance at 2050 S. Johnson St.

Advance registration for each of the clinics is required and is now open. Walk-up registration will not be accepted on the day of the clinic.

Youth Cheer Clinic

Participants: Kindergarten through 8th grade students

Cost: $30 per person

Check in: 8:30 a.m.

Clinic: 9-11 a.m.

Online Registration: through Feb. 28 at angelo.edu/cheer-clinic

"Participants will be introduced to tumbling, jumps and stunting, and will learn several gameday chants," according to a news release. "There will also be several fun activity stations and photo opportunities with ASU cheerleaders and mascots."

College Prep Clinic

Participants: High school and ASU students

Cost: $30 per person

Check in: 12:30 p.m.

Clinic: 1-4 p.m.

Online Registration: through March 15 at angelo.edu/cheer-college-prep

"Participants will work on college-level group stunts, baskets, pyramids, tumbling and gameday expectations and learn the ASU Fight Song," the release stated. "This is a great opportunity to work on skills to prepare for college tryouts or progress individual skills for high school team tryouts."

Participants should wear athletic clothing and athletic/tennis shoes and bring water, hand sanitizer and their medical release waiver found online at www.angelo.edu.

This article originally appeared on San Angelo Standard-Times: Registration now open for youth cheer clinics at Angelo State