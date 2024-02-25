New registration service offered at Montgomery Co. Clerk of Courts Auto Title Division

Montgomery County Clerk of Courts Mike Foley has announced that an office will provide a new service.

Starting Tuesday, Feb. 27, you can register your watercraft with Foley’s Auto Title Division, according to a spokesperson with the Clerk of Courts.

The clerk’s office will be able to process watercraft registrations at the downtown location, in the Montgomery County Administration Building on 451 W Third Street.

Processing hours are Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“We are extremely pleased to add this new watercraft registration service to meet the growing demand, making it easier for owners to register their boats,” Foley said.

In 2022, there were more than 631,500 registered boats in the state, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

ODNR estimates that 241,993 boats are not registered in the state.

“As the only watercraft registration location in Montgomery County, we register almost every type of vessel except sailboards, paddleboards, belly boats, float tubes, kiteboards, and lifeboats,” Auto Title Division Chief Deputy Marquis Sansom said. “Registrations expire every three years on March 1, but boats must only be registered once on the water.”