Registration open for CAIC avalanche safety 101

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Coloradans can now register for an online avalanche safety 101 course from Spencer Logan with the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.

CAIC will livestream the class on Tuesday, March 12 beginning at 5 p.m.

Avalanche danger is moderate on the Grand Mesa as of 6 p.m. on Monday, but you can still trigger an avalanche. CAIC officials say you should avoid slopes that face northerly and easterly directions, and avoid slopes above 30 degrees steep.

A backcountry snowmobiler was completely buried in an avalanche on Feb. 8 in a relatively flat meadow on the Grand Mesa. The CAIC has forecasted

This is the slope that fully buried a snowmobiler on February 8, up Leroux Creek on the Grand Mesa – image courtesy of CAIC

