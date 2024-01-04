Registration open for the Lewisburg 'Crops Day'

Jan. 4—LEWISBURG — Penn State Extension will host the Union County Crops Day beginning at 9 a.m. on Jan. 26 at the Best Western, located at 7701 Westbranch Highway, Lewisburg. Registration will open at 8 a.m.

Field and forage crop producers, pesticide applicators, and crop consultants can learn about the latest seasonal innovations, cutting-edge agronomic research, and new products and technology.

Participants can earn PA pesticide applicator recertification credits (including a commodity and space fumigation session), certified crop adviser credits and Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture nutrient management credits.

Preregistration is $10, while late registrations or walk-ins are $20 per person.

To register, call 877-345-0691 or visit https://extension.psu.edu/crops-days. For more information, contact Anna Hodgson at 1-570-556-4756 or hodgson@psu.edu.

