Registration open for Master Gardener training

Mahoning County OSU Extension will kick off its Master Gardener volunteer training on Feb. 20.

The course will include topics such as botany, soils, entomology, backyard fruit production and pollinators. Input from speakers and resources to use also will be offered.

The course will equip volunteers to teach at community gardening events, extension programs, serve in the extension’s Plant and Pest Diagnostic Clinic or volunteer through various other events.

Applications are due Jan. 19and can be found at https://go.osu.edu/joinmgv.

Training will run 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Mahoning Extension Office, at 490 S. Broad St. in Canfield. The program will run Feb. 20 to May 7.

Cost is $225, which includes manual, refreshments, meals and speakers.

Call Mahoning County Extension at 330-533-5538 with questions.

This article originally appeared on The Alliance Review: Registration open for Mahoning Master Gardener training