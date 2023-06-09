Registration-violation charges against 2 sex offenders dismissed

Jun. 9—The Jasper County prosecutor's office this week dismissed registration-violation charges that two convicted sex offenders were facing when both took steps to comply with state law.

A charge of failure to register as a sex offender on Francesca L. Mathis, 38, of Carl Junction, was dismissed at a hearing Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court. Mathis, who was convicted of child molestation involving a 16-year-old victim in 2018 in Jasper County, was arrested a year ago on the registration charge when a detective learned that she was not living at the address on Fair Lane in Carl Junction that she had provided the Jasper County sheriff's office, according to a probable-cause affidavit.

Robert L. Charboneau, 54, of Joplin, saw his registration violation count dismissed Thursday in court. Charboneau, who was convicted in 2007 of molesting a 15-year-old child in Joplin, was charged with the registration offense in January when an investigator discovered that the address he had given the sheriff's office did not exist, according to a probable-cause affidavit.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.