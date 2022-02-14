Registration violations plague some sex offenders, authorities

MUNCIE, Ind. — A requirement to keep local authorities up to date on their whereabouts poses an ongoing dilemma for some convicted sex offenders.

Those required to register for the Indiana Sex and Violent Offender Registry — available online at https://www.icrimewatch.net/indiana.php — are directed to keep local sheriff's departments aware of where they are living and working.

Some offenders, based on the severity of their crimes, are required to register for the remainder of their lives. Others have a limited registration period.

They are directed to periodically check in with their local sheriff's departments, and to also promptly report any changes in their residences or place of employment.

Failure to comply so can result in the filing of a felony charge — failure to register as a sex or violent offender — and in some instances a return to prison.

MORE NEWS:

►Anderson teen sentenced to six years for Muncie robbery

Those possible consequences, however, aren't enough to persuade some offenders to comply.

In Delaware County, as recently as 2000 a total of 14 local offenders were charged with failure to register.

While the number of local cases has more recently decreased — perhaps due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic — the situation remains a concern for Delaware County Prosecutor Eric Hoffman.

"It is very simple for a sex offender to register and comply with the law," Hoffman said. "I have no clue why some do not do so. My only conclusion is that if they don’t register it is because they don’t want to be tracked, which is very dangerous.

"Why don’t they want to be tracked? Do they plan on perpetrating again?"

Hoffman said unlike many of those convicted of crimes, he believed child molesters were poor candidates to be rehabilitated.

"I think we have a right to know if our neighbor or anyone near our children has been convicted of a sex offense," the prosecutor said. "That is not to say I am a proponent of vigilantism or taking the law into your own hands.

Story continues

" I think law enforcement should aggressively track down those who are not registered and those people need prosecuted."

The most recent sex offender in East Central Indiana to face failing-to-register allegations is James Lee Dobbins, a 26-year-old Hartford City resident charged last week with two Level 6 felonies in Blackford Superior Court.

Dobbins last year was convicted of kidnapping and sexual battery in North Carolina.

He received a suspended sentence and was ordered to register as a sex offender in that state for 30 years.

Dobbins' probation was later transferred to Blackford County.

In an affidavit, a deputy said Dobbins reported he was living at an address on Harrison Street because the Hartford City mobile home park where his wife resides does not allow convicted sex offenders.

He is accused of giving contradictory information about his residency to a probation officer, and with lying to the deputy when asked if he was employed.

Dobbins told the deputy he was unemployed, according to the affidavit, but was actually working at a factory in Portland.

The Indiana Sex and Violent Offender Registry on Monday listed Dobbins as "non-compliant."

An initial hearing in his case is set for Feb. 22,

STAY INFORMED AND SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM: Subscribe today using the link at the top of this page.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Registration a problem for some sex offenders