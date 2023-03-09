Registration for Walk a Mile in Her Shoes open

Mar. 9—Area men will don red high heels as they trek a mile down Muskogee Avenue to show support for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault on Saturday, April 15, at 10 a.m.

Help In Crisis Executive Director Laura Kuester said "Walk a Mile in Her Shoes" is celebrating its 13th year of spreading awareness. The event will start and end at Norris Park, where participants will register and receive their shirts and high heels, before walking the mile-long loop.

"I think it just kind of relates back to women wearing high-heeled shoes and the fact that one in four women will experience domestic violence," said Kuester. "The whole idea of 'Walk A Mile in Her Shoes' is what is it like to be a woman who experiences intimate partner violence or sexual assault, [or] sexual harassment;it's all tied behind that with the red high-heel shoes."

Kuester said they are expecting to receive a large number of participants this year, as several Northeastern State University organizations are set to walk. The turnout normally depends on the weather, which was evident at the 2022 walk when rain forced the event into the Tahlequah High School gym.

A live dessert auction will take place following the end of the walk, with various awards and recognitions being presented to participants later in the day.

Kuester said the event is not always exclusive to men, as they will sometimes allow women to walk with their significant others.

Brad Eubanks, HIC member of the board of directors, said he sees the event as not only a fundraiser for HIC, but as a symbolic gesture.

"We don't get to go through the different things that women go through every day, and [it's] especially [for] domestic violence and sexual assault. It's basically a symbol of we are men, and this is our way of showing we are all united to stand against domestic violence and sexual assault, especially in our community," said Eubanks.

Eubanks has walked the mile in a pair of red high heels for the past 13 years, which he said he does to honor all of the women in his life, including his daughters. He said events like this one help open the conversation of sexual assault and domestic violence for men and women.

"One of the things I look at, too, is as men, we've gotta hold other men accountable because, of course, men get abused as well," said Eubanks. "Abuse isn't gender-neutral. It affects everyone. Not only do women suffer from this, but everybody suffers from this, so it's a good reminder for the community to look and be like, 'OK. We have to keep this fresh in our minds and we need to look at how we can combat this senseless act that continues to happen amongst our community."

Eubanks said the event is becoming more popular, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic has subsided.

Bilal Chaudhry, a manager of X-Press Stop gas stations in Tahlequah, said he believes some people may take the event for granted because they have the mindset that someone else will fix the issue and not continue to raise awareness.

Chaudhry has walked in the event for 10 or 11 years, which he does partly due to his faith.

"For me, I believe I am serving the purpose and fulfilling that right that others have on me. You can come to me and be safe and I will do what I can — whether that's walking in heels, raising money, donating, raising awareness and supporting those that are doing the hard work — because I'm not the one who is in the room doing the interview and hearing the absolute horrific details of the things that these victims go through," said Chaudhry. "I'm not doing that, and that's not in my skill set, but what I can do is raise awareness and support those individuals who do that."

Chaudhry recommends first-time walkers to not go for the highest heels and to look instead for comfort. Keeping a slow pace and wrapping feet and ankles are some other tips Chaudhry said can help make the experience less painful.

Check it out

Registration forms are $30 for adults, $10 for students, and free for those 17 years old and younger. The forms can be found at www.eventbrite.com/e/walk-a-mile-in-her-shoes-tickets-541178137377?aff=ebdssbdestsearch&fbclid=IwAR2CgJghKVA-qq_0Ssyqp9g_1dHHu-LZ7iaEqcZcgnlUjFzBh4IruQR-GEM.