Regrets, they've had a few: Joe Blundo examines Jan. 6 rioters' expressions of remorse

I’ve been looking up expressions of regret by Jan. 6 rioters because I find the exercise reassuring.

I’m not naive: Who wouldn’t express remorse when facing a judge with a prison sentence hanging in the balance? A few fools, after getting off with probation, have even recanted their regrets about storming the U.S. Capitol.

Nevertheless, I’m inclined to believe that most defendants do wish they’d never let Donald Trump’s stolen election lie goad them into mob mania. It seems like a sane reaction, and I want to think that there’s still some room for sanity in our politics.

So, I’ve become a collector of sentencing-day apologies by Jan. 6 defendants. Here are a few — you can judge their sincerity for yourself:

∎ “Sadly, I partook in some idiotic actions that have changed my life forever.”

— Cleveland Meredith Jr., sentenced to 28 months in prison followed by supervised release.

∎ “I was hoping that they would just pause the election. I wish Joe Biden ... would have won by billions of votes. None of this would have happened.”

— Anthony Mariotto, of Florida, sentenced to three years' probation, plus ordered to pay a fine and restitution and do community service.

∎ “I was not thinking clearly, pumped up on adrenaline as I was. What I did was wrong, and I hold myself accountable for my actions.”

— Andrew Ryan Bennett, of Maryland, sentenced to two years' probation (including three months' home confinement), plus fines and community service.

∎ “We turned on the news. . . When I saw ... all that chaos and all that violence, that’s when I realized the true gravity of it.”

— Robert L. Bauer, of Kentucky, sentenced to 45 days in jail, plus restitution and community service

∎ "We are ashamed and wholeheartedly regret it.”

— Bauer’s cousin Edward Hemenway II, of Virginia, also sentenced to 45 days plus restitution and community service.

∎ “I’ll never get into those kind of situations again. For now, my plans are to take care of my family, take care of my friends, take care of my fellow veterans to the best of my ability.”

— William Blauser Jr,, of Pennsylvania, ordered to pay a fine and restitution.

∎ “I wish that I had stayed home.”

— Lonnie Leroy Coffman, of Alabama, sentenced to 46 months in prison followed by supervised release. (Coffman was charged with driving a truck full of Molotov cocktails and other weapons to Washington D.C., on Jan. 6, but he never actually made it to the U.S. Capitol during the riot.)

∎ “I just want to say how sorry I am . . . I’m not violent. I’ve done everything I’m supposed to do my entire life. ... This was a huge hiccup that will never leave me, unfortunately.”

— Marissa A. Suarez, of New Jersey, sentenced to 36 months' probation, plus fines, restitution and community service.

∎ "I have represented my community in an extremely poor way.”

— Nicholas Languerand, of South Carolina, sentenced to 44 months in prison, and ordered to do community service and pay restitution.

∎ “I’m really, really ashamed of what I did.”

— Robert Scott Palmer, of Florida, sentenced to 63 months in prison and ordered to pay restitution.

Joe Blundo is a Dispatch columnist.

joe.blundo@gmail.com

@joeblundo

