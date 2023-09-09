‘Regrettable incident’ led to animals being euthanized without approval, Wichita police say

A supervisor has been put on paid leave after a “regrettable incident that occurred at the Wichita Animal Shelter this week” where animals were euthanized without approval, the Wichita Police Department said.

The police department oversees the shelter.

Other media reported 12 dogs were euthanized without approval.

The supervisor, who is not a commissioned officer, was placed on paid leave while the police department’s Professional Standards Bureau investigates “so appropriate action may be taken,” police said in a Friday night news release.

The investigation is intended to identify what went wrong in the process, said police spokesperson Juan Rebolledo.

“The Department apologizes for the pain or confusion this incident may have caused to individuals in our community,” the release said. “What is most unfortunate about this event is that the individuals and rescue organizations we rely on were affected greatly. WPD is working hard to ensure operations within the Wichita Animal Shelter meet or exceed recognized standards of care.”

The shelter has provided care for almost 7,000 lost or stray animals this year, the release said.