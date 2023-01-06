'They will be regretting their inaction forever': Experts say Uvalde shooting response went horribly wrong

Editor's note: The video footage, audio, and events described in this story about the Uvalde school shooting are disturbing. Discretion is advised.

Law enforcement experts who viewed a newly released video showing the delayed law enforcement response to the Uvalde school shooting called police action “disastrous” and “inexcusable.”

The video, published Tuesday by the American-Statesman and KVUE, shows in excruciating detail what police were doing as they waited to take action and stop the shooter: checking their cellphones, texting, looking at a building map, pacing, aiming their weapons and then putting them down, bringing ballistic shields.

More: Uvalde County commissioners ask Abbott to call special session, raise age to buy assault rifles to 21

Former Austin Police Chief Art Acevedo said the hallway video suggests that police are more concerned about themselves than the safety of children and teachers inside the classroom.

“It was beyond heart-wrenching to see,” said Acevedo, who later led the police departments in Houston and Miami and now leads a consulting group. “I can only imagine, and what I was imagining when I watched this, is the screams of children and teachers as they are being shot. And there are cops that had vests, had helmets on, and shields, and they waited for an hour and 17 minutes to assault those classrooms. That has to be the most incompetent response that I’ve ever seen. It's not defensible.”

More: Ted Cruz calls law enforcement response to Uvalde shooting 'deeply disturbing'

The 77-minute video from a ceiling-mounted camera at Robb Elementary School, part of the investigative file in the shooting, shows the 18-year-old gunman enter the school unimpeded and fire his way into a classroom. The gunman fires more than 100 rounds from a semi-automatic rifle before a dozen local police officers arrive. Those officers initially approach a classroom door, but are fired upon through the door and run back down the hallway. More than an hour passes as local, state and federal officers gather in the hallway but do not attempt to enter the classroom even after hearing more gunshots.

Story continues

Nineteen fourth graders and their two teachers were killed in the massacre on May 24. The Statesman published the video amid rising calls from elected officials, as well as Uvalde residents, for its release and for more information from officials about what happened and why.

More: Uvalde mayor, residents spar over video showing police inaction during shooting

Fred Fletcher, a retired Austin police commander and SWAT sergeant who trained officers in active shooter response, said the officers' actions not only ran counter to the general and best practices of training, but were contrary to basic humanity to try and save someone’s life.

“You have an obligation as a police officer to put yourself in front of violence over innocent people,” Fletcher told the Statesman. “Having guns being fired toward you or near you is very frightening, and anyone who says it's not is lying. But as a police officer you have to be prepared to be afraid and then continue to act — that's the definition of courage. We’ve all been afraid, but we acted despite our fear."

Attempts to reach the Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas, the union for police officers, were unsuccessful, but in a May 31 statement, officials applauded the officers who "put an end to the assault on Robb Elementary" and called for better training for officers.

"Last legislative session, we testified in committee about the disparity in training across the State of Texas," the statement said. "While our large cities and urban counties have ample resources and state-of-the-art training, our rural areas suffer. ... Training is confidence. We are committed to our rank-and-file members in Uvalde and committed to ensuring all officers who wear the badge are provided with all tools and training required to carry out the most dangerous of missions."

'Remember their names': Anger, sadness, fear as hundreds rally in Uvalde for gun control

'Jarring to watch it in person'

The president of the Texas Police Chiefs Association, North Richland Hills Police Chief Jimmy Perdue, said the video showed the police response stalled once officers entered the school. They allowed far too much time to elapse, he said.

“It’s consistent with what we were told it would show, but it is still jarring to watch it in person and see what actually did not take place. It’s very difficult to watch both from understanding the consequences of what happened, as well as understanding the failures that we had as a police profession,” Perdue said.

Perdue said probably the most significant moment in the video was when the officers first approached the classroom where the gunman had been shooting.

“I believe I counted around 17 rounds that were fired while they were in the hallway, which tells me they knew where the gunman was based on the gunfire and they knew it was an active shooter situation, that it wasn’t a barricaded or static situation. That is an active shooter,” Perdue said.

'There should have been the decision to turn around'

David Kimberly, retired police chief of the Klein school district in Harris County, called the situation a “colossal failure at every turn.” Kimberly, a past president of the Texas School District Police Chiefs’ Association, said there were many missed opportunities by not just school district police but multiple agencies. Kimberly said he understands the fight-or-flight response kicks in when the officers first approached the shooter from behind a closed door.

“But somewhere in that millisecond decision, there should have been the decision to turn around, ‘no,’ and go back and engage the suspect right then, right there,” Kimberly said.

More: Uvalde officer aimed rifle at gunman outside school but didn't fire, new report finds

Kimberly also noted that the continued gunfire down the hall should have been a driving force to intervene.

“I recognize law enforcement officers are human,” Kimberly said. “However, the oath I took and the training I take —stop the killing, stop the dying, by whatever means is necessary.”

Training failure or personnel failure?

Ricardo Gomez, a retired police chief in South Florida who reviewed police response to the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., said it's going to take more analysis minute-by-minute to determine what went wrong.

“All our active shooter training says that even if you have two guys on scene, those two guys breach, make entry and engage the shooter,” Gomez said. “Because then if he is shooting at the cops at least he is not shooting at innocent people, but you really have to take this case, break it down minute-by-minute, and see if it was a training failure or a personnel failure.”

Additionally, he said there should be more attention on legislation that could have prevented this from happening, including red flag laws and laws on assault rifles. Fletcher and Acevedo shared similar sentiments, adding that “if an assault rifle of this caliber is intimidating enough to force officers to retreat then something should be done about that."

“If in Texas, the response is to engage the shooter, and it was someone who made a wrong call, then replace that person,” Gomez said. “But if policy isn't clear about how to react in these situations, then they need to clear up the policy. This is about not just looking at one point of view, it's taking globalist view, and drilling down to make it better so this doesn’t happen again.”

"They will be regretting their inaction forever," Gomez said. "It's beyond belief for me. They know better."

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Tactical experts call Uvalde school shooting response incompetent