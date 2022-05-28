Regular and Crisis Cooling Utility Assistance Program to accept applications in June

Community Action of Etowah County will begin scheduling appointments for Regular and Crisis Cooling Utility Assistance Programs on Wednesday.

Office hours for CAEC are from 8 am to 5 pm on weekdays. During these times, appointments can be made via call-in or walk-in. The office is closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch. Only applicants with pending applications will be served on Fridays.

The Regular Cooling Program provides general electric utility assistance to qualifying households that meet the guidelines set by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs.

Households that qualify for the Regular Cooling Program may also qualify for the Crisis Cooling Program, which provides electric utility assistance to households with an “energy-related” crisis. Any household member with a medical condition either caused or aggravated by extreme heating conditions in the home may qualify for the Crisis Cooling Program.

Funds also are available through the CSBG-Disaster Relief Assistance Program for households that have been negatively impacted by a state or federally declared disaster or an emergency caused by COVID-19. To qualify, the household must provide proof of a COVID-19 diagnosis or have had a significant change in income, jobs or additional expenses because of the virus.

Households must meet all points of eligibility for the Regular / Crisis Programs and CSBG Disaster Relief Programs before assistance can be awarded. Documentation provided must be for the month before the date of an appointment.

The following documents are required and may be submitted through fax or email:

Total household gross income (from all sources)

Social Security cards for all household members (Medicaid cards cannot be accepted); photo ID of head-of-household and/or spouse

Food stamps allotment letters for any household member (SNAP benefits)

Child support payments received (bank statements or electronic copies accepted)

Current/signed lease agreement (Public Housing lease showing utility allowance)

Current electric bill

Those in the household who are unemployed must also complete a “Declaration of Household Income” form provided by Community Action of Etowah County.

Employed household members must provide check stubs as verification of income. Bank statements cannot be used to verify income from SS and SSI benefits. If a person in the household has applied for SS or SSI and the status is pending, a letter from the Social Security Office or a representation letter from an attorney is required. Custody claims must be verified with legal documentation, such as guardianship declarations.

Residents who live in assisted living or public housing projects, and are responsible for out-of-pocket payments for utility bills, may qualify for the Regular/Crisis Utility Assistance Programs and CSBG Disaster Relief Programs.

In addition to all other eligibility requirements, households must provide proof of out-of-pocket “utility allowance” and “utility reimbursement” payments.

Monthly household income guideline to qualify for the programs is: $1,610 for a single person household. For each additional household member, $567 is assessed.

For more information, contact Community Action of Etowah County at 256-546-9271.

