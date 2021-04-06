Regular grand jury sessions return next week

Apr. 6—Court officials in Daviess County will resume regular grand jury proceedings next week with a three-day session at the Holbrook Judicial Center.

Monthly grand jury proceedings were halted last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Daviess County was allowed to hold a special grand jury session in February at the Daviess County Courthouse to help deal with the backlog of cases waiting to be heard.

A recent order from the state Supreme Court allows grand juries to resume as of this month.

Commonwealth's Attorney Bruce Kuegel said Monday the grand jury will meet next Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. In the past, the county has held three-day grand jury sessions to handle large numbers of cases.

When asked if three-day grand juries would become the norm due to the backlog of cases, Kuegel said, "we'll see how caught up we get with this three-day grand jury. (We'll) look at the caseload and see how things go.

"We are going to try to keep it to two days" in the future, he said.

The courts have to follow COVID-19 precautions and guidelines, so the grand jury can't meet in the smaller grand jury room. Instead, it will take over one of the Circuit Court courtrooms — which will postpone most hearings in Judge Lisa Payne Jones' courtroom.

"Judge Jones and Judge (Jay) Wethington have been very accommodating," Kuegel said.

Taking over a courtroom "is really probably more of an inconvenience" to the judge than prosecutors handling the grand jury, he said.

There is room in a Circuit Court courtroom to seat a grand jury while meeting safety guidelines, Kuegel said.

Administrative Office of the Courts guidelines say that grand jury members must be spaced at least six feet apart. AOC guidelines also call for jurors to wear face masks, for proceedings to be managed to reduce the number of people gathered in the room at any one time, and for the courtroom to be cleaned after each use.

"We are able to safely distance," Kuegel said. "... the last time we met in a courtroom, we were able to spread out safely and conduct business.

"It's not that difficult. We are utilizing the defense and prosecutor tables" as well as the court benches, he said.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

