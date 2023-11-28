Regular meetings reboot after holiday week: THE AGENDA

The StauntonEconomic Development Authority will examine the ongoing Staunton Crossing project on Thursday. In August, Billy Vaughn, Economic Development and Community Development Director, gave an update on the project.

According to the minutes from the August meeting, the project “received $4.5 million which will be used to install the wastewater collection system and pump station.” The project is estimated to need another $7.7 million for “the water line and water storage tank.” The road is fully funded by the Virginia Department of Transportation and is scheduled for completion in May 2024. In addition to previous News Leader coverage, information on the project can be found on the newly-launched website www.stauntoncrossing.com.

The Staunton Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Commission is rapidly approaching the end of a major project — a look into all existing data, studies, and reports concerning social and racial equity in Staunton. Work on the report began after May 2022. The commission is expected to give this report to the Staunton City Council during the December meeting. Before this, the commission will discuss the upcoming final report, then enter another writing session to address any points that emerge.

A preliminary version of the report was presented to council during its October meeting. Included in the report are recommendations: expanding transportation services, providing resources to minority-owned businesses, conducting a needs assessment on childcare, improving 2-1-1 resources, and hiring/appointing a DEI office to help city staff continue working on the project.

Arcadia Building LLC has applied for a certificate of appropriateness from the Staunton Historic Preservation Commission for “new windows” in both new and “previously blocked” openings on the four-story building on 119 East Beverly Street. According to the application, the building was originally built as the International Order of the Odd Fellows Hall between 1894 and 1899. More recently, the Arcadia Project sold the building in June.

The “aluminum windows as prescribed by the Department of Historic Resources and National Park Service” were requested to deal with the way the building has changed “in response to multiple fires” over the decades. The application also notes the windows “are barely visible from any public street,” located on the “sides and rear” of the building.

Here are the public meetings scheduled Tuesday, Nov. 28 - Tuesday, Dec. 5.

Tuesday, Nov. 28

Notice of Joint Meeting of the Augusta County, City of Waynesboro & Staunton Board of Social Services, 8:45 a.m. at 503 W. Main Street, Room 106, Waynesboro. The agenda is online.

SVASC Owners' Meeting, 2:00 p.m. at Augusta County Government Center. The regular meeting of the owners of the Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center (Staunton, Waynesboro, Augusta County).

Staunton Historic Preservation Commission Meeting, 5:30 p.m. at Staunton City Hall, 116 W. Beverley St. The agenda packet isonline.

Augusta County Emergency Services Officers Association, 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 29

StauntonDiversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission Meeting, 6:00 p.m. The agenda isonline.

StauntonDEI Commission - Writing Sub-committee meeting, 7:00 p.m. The agenda isonline.

Thursday, Nov. 30

StauntonEconomic Development Authority (EDA) Meeting, 8:30 a.m. The draft agenda is online.

Monday, Dec. 4

Waynesboro Board of Elections Meeting, 8:00 a.m. on the lower level of the library at 605 Market Street, Waynesboro.

Augusta County Community Policy Management Team, 1:30 p.m. The agenda is available online.

Tuesday, Dec. 5

The Middle River Regional Jail Authority Board, 2:00 p.m. at Government Center.

Canceled or Rescheduled Meetings

Augusta County Library Board, Lewis Creek Watershed Advisory Committee

