Regular unleaded gas for under $4 per gallon? Yes, and here's where to get it

Less than two months after gas prices crested $5 in Massachusetts, savvy consumers can start looking for stations that are selling it for $4 — or even less..

The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline sold in the Bay State declined by another 11 cents last week, to $4.35, according to AAA Northeast. That figure is 41 cents lower than it was a month ago ($4.76), and down 69 cents from the state's all-time high of $5.04 reached on June 12.

Kim Booth, of Hopedale, fills up at Imperial Gas in Mendon, where regular unleaded gas was back under $4 per gallon, Aug. 9, 2022.

“Oil accounts for almost 60% of pump prices, so with the price of oil dropping, prices at the pump follow suit,” said Mary Maguire, AAA Northeast's director of public and government affairs, in a statement. “Couple that with falling demand for gasoline, and you have a recipe for prices continuing to ease. It’s possible that the national average for regular unleaded gas could drop below $4 a gallon by the end of this week.”

Massachusetts has further to go, however. Its current average gas price is 32 cents higher than the national average ($4.03).

At Imperial Gas in Mendon, regular unleaded gas is back under $4 per gallon, Aug. 9, 2022.

But deals can be found. And if it's not too far out of the way, here are seven places — not including members-only stations like BJ's — in MetroWest and Greater Milford where you can buy a gallon of regular unleaded for less than $4.10, according to gasbuddy.com:

$3.99, Imperial Gas, 1 Millville Road, Mendon

$3.99, BP, 1052 South Main St. (Route 126), Bellingham

$4.04, Shell, 18 North Main St. (Route 126), Bellingham

$4.05, Irving, 300 Hartford Ave. (Route 126), Bellingham

$4.07, Speedway, 199 Hartford Ave. (Route 126), Bellingham

$4.09, Rapid Refill, 207 Mechanic St. (Route 140), Bellingham

$4.09, MIllis Service Center, 860 Main St. (Route 109), Millis

This article originally appeared on The Milford Daily News: Where to buy gas for less than $4 per gallon west of Boston